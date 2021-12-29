Abu Dhabi-listed holding company Multiply Group has announced an AED 275 million ($75 million) investment in Getty Images ahead of the media company’s expected listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

In a press release, the company said it was a strategic investment to create technological synergies.

Multiply Group said it has signed a binding agreement for a private investment in public equity (PIPE) alongside an existing $150 million PIPE by other parties including the Getty Family and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II.

The company said its investment is connected to the planned merger between Getty Images and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by CC Capital and Neuberger Berman.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2022, after which a newly formed parent company will be listed on the NYSE under “GETY”.

The merger, announced earlier this month, involves an equity investment of $1.3 billion, valuing Getty Images at US$4.8 billion, including debt.

Samia Bouazza, CEO and Managing Director at Multiply Group, said: “Multiply Group is pursuing a series of strategic investments that create technological synergies across our portfolio.

“We regard Getty Images as a clear global leader in visual content with substantial recurring subscription revenues and high growth potential as digital disruption ripples through every economic sector. This is a great opportunity to invest pre-listing alongside the CCNB team, a partner with a strong vision and impressive track record.”

Multiply Group raised AED 3.1 billion in a private placement ahead of its listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), which took place on December 5.

