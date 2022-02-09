Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties posted sales worth AED 7.2 billion ($1.96 billion) in 2021. The developer reported net profits of AED 2.33 billion, up by 21 percent from AED 1.93 billion in 2020.

The company, which announced its first investment in Ras Al Khaimah last week, and said it would focus on business and geographic diversification in the future.

Revenue in 2021 reached AED 8.58 billion, up by two percent from AED 8.39 billion in 2020, with AED 2.316 billion attributable to equity holders of the parent company for the year 2021.

Aldar saw a significant ramp-up of development fee-based business, with a total project backlog of AED 41.1 billion and over AED 6.9 billion of capex deployed during the year, the company said in a statement. Earnings per share of AED 0.295 were up 20 percent year-on-year.

The investment arm of the company, Aldar Investment, saw occupancy of 93 percent at the end of the year, which it said was driven by the redeveloped Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, which ended the year at 97 percent occupancy.

Mohamed Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar Properties, said: “Confidence in the emirate’s real estate market continues to strengthen as a result of the successful economic and social reforms implemented by the Abu Dhabi Government and was demonstrated by the sell-out launches that delivered Aldar’s highest-ever annual development sales.”

“With Aldar’s new operating model introduced during 2021, our future growth will be underpinned by geographic and business diversification, strategic investments, and acquisitions in core sectors,” Mubarak added.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2022