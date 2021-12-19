PHOTO
Riyadh – Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores has appointed Saad Abdullah Abo Moati as its new Chairman of the board for a three-year term, starting from 16 December 2021, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.
The company also announced the appointment of Mohammed Omair Alotaibi as the Vice Chairman of the board for the same term.
Both Abo Moati and Alotaibi will assume their positions until 15 December 2024.
