Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued Alert No. (9), stating that heavy rains are expected to continue in a number of governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

The Authority indicated that it is likely to rain during the afternoon and evening, which is expected to begin gradually in parts of the governorates of North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, South of Muscat, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates. The concentration may be expected in the governorates of South Al Sharqiyah, North Sharqiyah and parts of Al Dakhiliyah governorates.

The Civil Aviation Authority called on everyone to take precautions during thunderstorms, not to cross valleys, avoid low lying areas, and not go to the sea during the warning period.

Alerts

Heavy rains, ranging from 20-60 mm, lead to overflow of valleys and reefs.

Active downward winds, with speeds ranging between 15 and 50 knots (28-90 km/h).

Chances of hail.

Decreased horizontal visibility due to dust storms.

