The UAE will experience a cloudy weather with chances of fog formation during the coming days, according to the the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

In their latest report issued on Monday evening, the NCM said from Tuesday to Saturday, there will be fog or mist formation by morning over some internal and coastal areas.

A video by Twitter handle 'Storm_centre' shows the extent of fog on the roads.

The weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times especially Eastward, according to forecasters.

“The country will also experience light to moderate winds in the south-east to north-west direction, with a speed of 10 – 20 reaching 30 km/h,” said the report.

The sea will be slight in Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

In a separate report, the NCM said there will be a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which will drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from midnight until 9am on Tuesday, October 18.

Motorists have been urged to be cautious on the roads in the coming days, especially during early morning hours due to the low visibility.

