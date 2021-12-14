JEDDAH: Video-on-demand platform Shahid has announced that a $100,000 cash award for a Saudi film project under development or in production will go to “Hala Aziz.” The film is directed by Jawaher Al-Ameri, written by Jude Al-Massoud and produced by Mohammed Sindi.

Tarek Ibrahim, the director of content at Shahid, presented the award during the Red Sea Souk Awards ceremony at the Red Sea International Film Festival. It is part of a joint effort between the newly established film festival and Shahid owner MBC Group to support promising young Saudi and Arab talents in the film industry.

MBC Group is taking part in various events, activities and screenings during the Red Sea Film Festival, which began on Dec. 6 and continues until Dec. 15. Several MBC-backed productions debuted or were screened, including two in the New Saudi Cinema category — “Kayan,” directed by Hakeem Jomah, and “Route Ten” by director Omar Naim — and “Rupture” by Hamzah Jamjoom, which screened in the main Red Sea competition and was named Best Saudi Film during the awards gala on Monday night.

MBC Talent also arranged for a selection of stars to participate in festival events, including red carpets, screenings and the Talent Days program.

The program, which began on Dec. 12 in partnership with MBC Group, targets emerging filmmakers, screenwriters, producers and amateur talents in the region through workshops, panel discussions and seminars on a wide range of topics related to the film industry.