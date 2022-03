Formula One stewards on Sunday dismissed two protests by Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, an outcome that upheld Red Bull's Max Verstappen as 2021 world champion.

Verstappen passed Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to win the race after a safety car period ended in controversial circumstances.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by William Maclean) ((alan.baldwin@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427933;))