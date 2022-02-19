ABU DHABI: Residents of the UAE are expected to experience varying weather conditions this week with another increase in temperatures predicted tomorrow Sunday, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

Weather is expected to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal and Northern areas with a drop in temperature on Monday.

Light rain may fall by Tuesday morning accompanied with another decrease in temperature.

Temperatures tend to increase again on Thursday accompanied with fog and mist formations over the coastal and internal areas.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.