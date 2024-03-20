ABU DHABI: National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has anticipated a change in weather conditions as a deepening upper-air trough brings scattered showers and strong winds starting this Sunday.

In an advisory tonight, NCM forecasts an increase in cloud cover with the potential for light to moderate rainfall. There is a chance of heavier downpours with intervals of lightning and thunder, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures.

While the rain is expected to ease by Tuesday evening, the report warned against potential hazards.

Strong winds are also anticipated, shifting from south-easterly to north-easterly and eventually northwesterly. These winds, described as moderate to fresh and potentially reaching strong gusts, could cause blowing dust and sand storms, significantly reducing visibility on the roads.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and be aware of changing weather conditions.

The impact will be felt at sea as well, with the Arabian Gulf experiencing light to moderate waves that could become rough to very rough at times, particularly during periods of heavy cloud cover. The Oman Sea can also expect rough seas, especially in areas with convective clouds.