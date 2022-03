Ukraine saw a record daily high of 34,408 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, as the figure exceeded the previous high of 32,393 a day earlier.

Ministry data showed 144 new related deaths.

Ukraine's tally of infections in the pandemic stands at 3.98 million, with 99,882 deaths.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)