The day ahead will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast associated with light rain, with a probability of convective clouds forming eastward by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist over some western areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust eastward and northward.

Temperatures will reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 43°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 30°C and 32°C respectively.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea.

Authorities have issued a yellow alert for wind and rough seas from 4:30am to 7pm on Tuesday, June 27. Residents are advised to be on the lookout if choosing to participate in outdoor activities today.

