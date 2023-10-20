UAE - As the weekend approaches, residents can look forward to a fair to partly cloudy day today, as forecasted by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM put out a yellow alert due to fog and mist formation in parts of the UAE today morning.

Taking to X, the authority highlighted the regions most likely to face foggy weather conditions during the morning, until 9am.

The Abu Dhabi Police has also put out an alert due to reduced visibility caused by the fog and has called on motorists to exercise caution while driving. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

There is also a chance of rainfall today afternoon towards Eastward regions due to some convective cloud formation.

The night is expected to get humid, followed by similar weather conditions Saturday morning. Residents might also wake up to fog and mist over some coastal and internal areas the next morning.

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow throughout the day today, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.

Lowest temperature is set to drop to 19ºC, whereas the highest is expected to reach 39ºC in internal parts of the country.

