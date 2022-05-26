UAE - The weather in UAE will be fair and dusty on Thursday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and dusty at times during the day.

There will be moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times over the sea causing blowing dust and sand during the day.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.

