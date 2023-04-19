It will be a good time to go out and spend time with family and friends during the Eid Al Fitr break — as the weather is expected to be fair and warm during the day, and mild to pleasant by night and early morning, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced on Wednesday. No rain is expected during the first couple of days.

There will also be a gradual increase in temperatures from Thursday (April 20) to Monday (April 24), the NCM added.

Keep yourself hydrated as the maximum expected temperatures in coastal areas will be between 30 and 38 degrees Celsius, while it will be slightly hotter in cities and internal areas, as the maximum temperature will hover between 37 and 42 degrees Celsius. It will be cooler in the mountain region at 22 to 30 degrees.

Early in the morning, the expected minimum temperatures in coastal areas are between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius; internal areas, 18 to 24 degrees; and mountain regions at 16 to 22 degrees.

Possibility of rain

It will be fair to partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some southern and western areas, with a probability of light rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

It will be humid by night time over coasts and morning with a probability of mist formation by Thursday and Friday.

The wind blows will be slight to moderate and freshening at times over some areas during daytime causing blowing dust on Sunday and Monday. The sea will be slightly rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

