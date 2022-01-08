PHOTO
UAE - Temperatures will increase slightly on Saturday, with fair to partly cloudy skies prevailing across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the amount of low clouds will increase over the sea and some western coastal areas.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some areas with a probability of mist formation. There will also be light to moderate winds, freshening at times westward.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.