UAE - The day will be fair in general, partly cloudy and hazy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 43ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 25ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 70 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

