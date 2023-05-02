The winter season has ended in the UAE. Temperatures are set to rise during the month of May, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) announced on Tuesday.

“This month is … the first transition period between winter and summer,” the NCM said, referring to the period as ‘spring’ season.

The number of hours in the day will gradually increase, with temperatures rising over most parts of the country.

The mean air temperature will range between 30.5°C and 33.5°C, with highs of 40.7°C and lows of 24°C.

The cloud cover will increase as well, with chances of rain. Humidity will decrease in May as compared to April, especially during the second half. Chances of fog and mist are also high throughout the month.

Dusty and cloudy weather conditions have been forecast over the next four days. Winds with top speeds of 59kmph will kick up dust, reducing the horizontal visibility over some areas on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the NCM’s five-day forecast.

