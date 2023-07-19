The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects Wednesday's weather to be fair to partly cloudy.

The Met department forecasts low clouds to appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward.

It added that it will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

There will be light to moderate southeasterly winds becoming Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10–25 reaching 35kmph.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Today, the temperatures are set to reach 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 40°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 33°C respectively.

