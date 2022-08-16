The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is a probability of the formation of convective clouds eastward, which may be associated with rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to reach as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be as high as 46ºC and 44ºC, respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during the day.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

