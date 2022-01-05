Temperature in the UAE dipped to a chilling low of 3.9°Celsius on Wednesday. This is the lowest temperature reported this winter season.

The freezing temperature was recorded on the UAE’s highest peak, the Jabal Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

The mercury routinely dips below 10°C in the country during the winter. Sub-zero temperatures are also recorded every year on some days.

In the past, snow-like hail and ice sheets have covered the streets, mountains and valleys in the country.

The new low reported on Wednesday comes as the country received its highest amount of rainfall in 18 months over the past few days.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast more rains for today, with the authority reporting showers in parts of Abu Dhabi in the morning.

High-speed winds will also kick up dust, reducing visibility.

