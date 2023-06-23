The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi will range between 30°C and 40°C. In Dubai they will range between 30°C and 39°C.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some northern coastal areas. Light to moderate wind will cause blowing dust.

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman Sea.

