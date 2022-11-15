The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over some northern and eastern parts of the country.

Temperatures are set to reach 33°C and 32°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 23°C and 24°C.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust.

The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman Sea.

