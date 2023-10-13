UAE - Residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day today, as forecasted by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The partly cloudy weather will be near the eastward region, with humidity expected at night in the country.

The NCM has also put out a fog alert, warning residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some western coastal and internal areas from 5.15am until 9.15pm on Friday, October 13.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the authority highlighted the regions most likely to be affected by the fog.

The Abu Dhabi Police has put out an advisory, calling on motorists to exercise caution during reduced visibility. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Chances of fog and mist formation are likely to prevail on Saturday morning too.

The weather might see light to moderate winds today, with temperatures expected to drop.

Temperatures will see a dip of 21ºC in internal parts of the country, with higher temperatures reaching a maximum of 43ºC today.

