UAE - The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has issued red and yellow alerts for fog on Thursday morning. In the map below, the areas marked red indicate that visibility will drop to less than 1,000 metres.

Abu Dhabi Police has issued a warning to motorists, urging them to be careful and pay attention to the electronic signboards that display changing speed limits on roads.

The weather will otherwise be fair to partly cloudy in general today, with low clouds appearing over the east coast by morning. There is a chance of convective clouds towards the eastern and southern parts of the country, bringing rainfall.

Temperatures are set to rise to 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 41°C in Dubai. They will drop to 32°C and 33° respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

