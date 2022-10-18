The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times especially Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from midnight until 9am, today.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 42ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 38ºC in Abu Dhabi and 37ºC in Dubai.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, humidity levels will range from 25 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

