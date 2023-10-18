UAE motorists are urged to drive cautiously on Wednesday morning as the National Centre of Meteorology sounded a red and yellow alert for several areas in the country. The red alert indicates fog formation and visibility reduced to less than 1,000 metres.

Abu Dhabi Police notified motorists that the speed reduction system was activated to 80 Km/h on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road ( Al Ruwais- Al Sila). The authority calls on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather, in general, will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with a chance of some convective cloud formation eastward. The weather department forecast the possibility of rainfall by afternoon.

On Tuesday, some regions witnessed rains. As predicted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), residents in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan saw showers as they hit roads and went about their day. Areas in Dubai witnessed heavy downpours after NCM predicted showers in Marmoom

Videos posted on weather monitoring platform Storm Centre showed some greenery greeting motorists in the mountains of Fujairah. The scenic view comes after cloud-seeding-boosted rains hit parts of the country over the weekend.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds freshening at times. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

It could be as high as 40ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 37ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Tuesday was 41.3°C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafra area) at 13:15 UAE Local Time.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

