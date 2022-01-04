The weather in UAE will continue to rainy and cloudy on Tuesday with a further drop in temperatures, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with convective clouds formation associated with rainfall of different intensities over scattered areas with a significant drop of temperatures.

NCM issued a weather alert for Tuesday morning as moderate to heavy rain hit different parts of the UAE early Tuesday morning:

Moderate to fresh winds and strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

