Skies be partly cloudy at times today in the UAE, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). A spate of rains that cooled down the country is expected to continue, but only over some coastal, northern and eastern areas.

It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with light to moderate winds causing blowing dust. The sea is expected to be slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 35°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, going up to 36°C in internal areas. The cities will see lows of 25°C and 26°C respectively. Meanwhile, in the mountains where temperatures are lower in general, the mercury will range between 14°C and 25°C.

