UAE - The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, with a probability of some convective clouds formation by afternoon eastward and southward, may be associated with rain. Storm Centre reported rains in the country's east. Posting a video on Twitter, it said that it has been raining in Mirbah, a coastal area in Fujairah.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Saturday morning over some western areas with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 25 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

