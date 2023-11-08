The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, according to the National Centre Meteorology (NCM).

Convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, are expected to form over some coastal, northern, and eastern areas, and could extend to some western regions as well.

Temperatures will range between 23°C and 31°C in Abu Dhabi, and 24°C and 32°C in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand. The sea will be moderate to rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and in the the Oman Sea.

