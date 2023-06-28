The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy in general. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast by morning associated with light rain, with a chance of convective cloud formation by afternoon eastward and in some southern areas, with a probability of rainfall.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures will hit 44°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 29°C and 33°C respectively. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday morning was 20.8 °C in Mebreh Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 6:45am local time.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the daytime. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman Sea.

