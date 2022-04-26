The weather in UAE will be cloudy in parts of the country with a chance of rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Western, Eastern and Internal areas with a chance of rainfall.

There will be light to moderate winds, especially Westward, causing blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight to moderate and may be rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

