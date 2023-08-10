UAE - The weather in the UAE on Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy. According to UAE's National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward, extending over some internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. The wind is expected to be light to moderate and strong at times, with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing horizontal visibility. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slightly moderate at times in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will further drop in the country, with a high of 47ºC. Mercury is set to touch 45ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).