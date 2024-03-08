The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said in light of the exceptional weather conditions in the UAE and after coordinating with relevant authorities, “we call on private sector companies to take caution and all necessary occupational safety measures to maintain the safety of its workers during periods of weather fluctuations”.

It added in a circular on Friday, “We urge private sector companies to apply remote work for those whose nature of work allows, as well as comply with the directives issued by the relevant local authorities in each Emirate regarding the exceptional weather conditions and their impact on business.”