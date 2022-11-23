The weather in the UAE on Wednesday will be partly cloudy. Convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, will form over the eastern parts of the country, extending to certain coastal areas and islands.

Temperatures are set to reach 31°C and 32°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and both emirates will see a low temperature of 22°C.

It will be humid by night and on Thursday morning over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times with cloud formation.

The sea will be slight to moderate – potentially becoming rough at times as clouds form – over the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.

