The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy on Sunday with the temperature dropping to as low as 6°C in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).
The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy in general.
Low clouds will appear over some coastal areas.
It will get humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.
Winds wil be light to moderate.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
