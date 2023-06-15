The weather in the UAE will be dusty and partly cloudy at times today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It is set to be a hazy day ahead in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Moderate to strong winds will cause blowing dust and reduce horizontal visibility. Temperatures are set to reach a maximum of 39°C in the two emirates and lows of 30°C and 29°C respectively, which is a slight decrease compared to the previous few days.

Rough seas

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in the Oman Sea. The NCM has issued an alert for tall waves and rough conditions at sea, advising residents not to go to the beach until conditions improve.

A prolonged oceanic wave has emerged from the depths of the Arabian Sea, as per the latest update from the NCM. Generally, such tidal occurrence impacts areas situated at lower elevations. Anticipated repetitions of this have been forecast over the course of this morning.

The National Meteorological Centre, in a weather report, said, "Some beaches on the eastern coast have experienced limited seawater intrusion due to the combination of high tide and a long oceanic wave originating from the depths of the Arabian Sea. Typically, low-lying areas are affected by this tidal phenomenon."

The NCM has also urged the public not to spread rumours and to follow the weather bulletins issued by the centre.

Public warned not to swim

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, the authorities in Fujairah stated, “The Fujairah Police General Command requests the public not to go to the sea or approach the beaches, and warns against swimming during this period due to the instability of the sea and the high level of waves inside the sea and on the beaches.”

