The UAE’s Ministry of Interior has urged residents to be cautious while driving due to unstable weather conditions.

The ministry tweeted that “rains of varying intensity” may cause flooding and water to flow through valleys.

It also warned of “very turbulent sea and high waves”.

Active to “gale-force” winds are also expected, according to the ministry.

High-speed winds will kick up dust, affecting visibility.

The country has been seeing incessant rains since Thursday. On Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

Major entertainment venues, including the Global Village and the Campus Germany pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, were closed on Sunday, as the UAE received its highest rainfall in 18 months. The Dubai Shopping Festival fireworks were also cancelled due to inclement weather conditions.

“If we compare the rains this year to the conditions in 2021, we didn’t have such instability last year. This year, the rains are good,” an official from the NCM had told Khaleej Times. “However, the intensity of the current instability will gradually decrease by Wednesday.”

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© Khaleej Times 2022