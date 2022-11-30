The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist forming over some internal and coastal areas, especially westward.

Temperatures are set to reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi and 31°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 21°C and 22°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

