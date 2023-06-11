The weather in the UAE on Sunday will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM).

Clouds will appear eastward by afternoon. It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 43°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will both see lows of 31°C.

Red and yellow alerts have been issued in the UAE, including in Abu Dhabi, due to heavy fog. Authorities have warned of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal areas, from 3:40am until 8am on Sunday morning.

While yellow alerts urge residents to be on the lookout if they participate in outdoor activities, red alerts warn them to be extremely vigilant, as hazardous events of exceptional severity are forecast.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

