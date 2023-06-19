The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of some rainy convective clouds forming by afternoon, eastward in the country.

Temperatures will gradually increase throughout the day. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime.

Temperatures will vary between 27°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C and 39°C in Dubai. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 44.2°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 4pm local time. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday morning was 20.1 °C in Damtha (Al Ain) at 5.30am local time.

A yellow alert has been issued over certain parts of the country due to fog. A chance of fog formation may lead to a deterioration in horizontal visibility, the NCM warns, which may drop even further at times, from 5am to 8am on Monday, June 19.

