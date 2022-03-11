Temperatures are heating up, with some parts of the UAE expected to record highs of 40°C on Friday.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the UAE will experience another hot day, which will be fair in general and hazy at times during the day over some areas on March 11.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 35km/hr are expected to blow dust during the day.

The hottest temperature of 40°C will be recorded in the Al Ruwais area. Meanwhile, temperatures will rise to 37°C and 39°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively. Humidity levels are expected to be on the lower side, ranging between 15 to 65 per cent in both emirates.

Conditions at sea are expected to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

