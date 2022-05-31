The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty on Tuesday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day.

Some clouds will appear eastward, including convective clouds by afternoon over the mountains.

It will get humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some western areas.

There will be light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust over some exposed areas. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

