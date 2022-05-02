The weather in UAE will be dusty on the first day of Eid Al Fitr with an increase in temperatures, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair in general and dusty at times -- during the daytime -- over some internal areas. Residents can expect a significant increase in temperatures in parts of the country.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times especially Northward and Eastward, causing blowing dust during daytime.

The sea will be slight to moderate becoming rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

