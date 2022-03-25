The UAE will experience another hot day as temperatures go up to 40ºC, the National Meteorological Centre said.

The day will be hot and fair, cloudy over some areas.

Temperatures will rise up to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi, and 39ºC in Dubai, according to the NCM.

Light to moderate Southwesterly winds becoming moderate Northwesterly fresh winds will blow especially in the afternoon.The winds will blow with a speed of 15-25 km/hr to 40 km/hr.

The day will be quite humid, with levels going as high as 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 80 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually Westward by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

