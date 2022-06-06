The weather in UAE will continue to be hot and hazy on Monday, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is hot and fair in general, getting hazy at times during the day over some internal areas. Temperatures are expected to hit 47°C in parts of the country.

Low clouds to appear over the Eastern coast by Tuesday morning.

There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

