The weather in the UAE on Friday will be hot and dusty during the day, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

The temperature will reach a high of 43ºC in the capital, and the temperature in Dubai will reach 42ºC.

The highest temperature recorded yesterday was 48.7°C in Owtaid (Abu Dhabi) at 14:15 UAE Local Time. Today mercury in parts of the country will hit 49ºC.

There will be light to moderate winds, causing blowing and suspended dust during the day.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by evening in the Arabian Gulf.

