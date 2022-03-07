The weather in UAE will be partly cloudy and hazy on Monday with a rise in temperatures in parts of the country, according to the national Met department (NCM).

The weather forecast for today is fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times.

Some clouds will appear Eastward, with an increase in temperatures.

A fog alert has been issued till 9.30am for parts of the country:

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Web Desk