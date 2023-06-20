UAE - The weather in the UAE today will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM). Low clouds will appear eastward by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds associated with rainfall forming by afternoon.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust.

Temperatures will vary between 29°C and 42°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C and 41°C in Dubai. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

A yellow and red alert have been issued by authorities warning of heavy fog formation in the country. The alerts warn that fog formation is expected to cause a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times.

