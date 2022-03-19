Temperatures across the UAE will dip today. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures will go as low as 12ºC in Mezaira.

The weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, and dusty at times. The lowest in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will be 21ºC and 20ºC, respectively. Whereas, the highest that both emirates experience today will be 26ºC.

Fresh westerly to northwesterly winds will continue to blow with a speed of 40 km/hr.

Conditions at sea are expected to be rough to very rough, with wave height reaching 6 ft offshore.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).